Washington, Mar 15 (PTI) The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Joe Biden's close aide Eric Garcetti as the country's next ambassador to India, filling the key diplomatic position that had been vacant for more than two years.

The former Los Angeles mayor's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination.

His nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get the 52-year-old close aide of Biden through.

Garcetti was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment.

President Biden renominated Garcetti to the same position in January this year.

Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.

