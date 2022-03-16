Washington [US] March 16 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday adopted a non-binding resolution condemning Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine.

The resolution was adopted by Senate through a voice vote, American newspaper The Hill reported.

Also Read | Russia Exits European Human Rights Council Amid Moscow-Kyiv Crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said that the Senate had joined together "to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people."

"The legislation passing today, championed by Senator Graham, sends an unmistakable message that the U.S. Senate stands with Ukraine, stands against Putin, and stands with all efforts to hold Putin accountable for the atrocities levied upon the Ukrainian people," he added.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Fox News Videographer Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine After Vehicle Struck.

"The next step for me is to work with our British allies and hopefully others to create an intel cell that will make available to the public Russian military units engaged in war crimes and start naming their commanders. A name-and-shame campaign is in the making," Senator Graham said.

The resolution from Graham throws Senate support behind condemning violence "including war crimes, crimes against humanity and systemic human rights abuses" being carried by the Russian military, encourages countries to petition the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes carried out by the Russian military and Russian President Vladimir Putin and formally supports a war crimes investigation, the Hill reported.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the region of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the "special operation" is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

A number of countries including the US, UK and Australia have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and condemned increasing casualties and refugee crisis arising out of the Russian offensive in Ukriane. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)