Washington DC [US], January 30 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to reaffirm the growing US-India partnership and underscored the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a release said that both the leaders discussed issues including COVID-19 vaccination efforts, regional developments, and other bilateral matters.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to reaffirm the growing US-India partnership and discuss issues of mutual concern, including COVID-19 vaccination efforts, regional developments, and next steps in expanding bilateral ties," the release said.

Blinken underscored India's role as a preeminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad.

"The Secretary underscored India's role as a preeminent U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad. Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments and look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," the release said.

Since getting appointed as the US State Secretary, Blinken has been holding talks with his counterparts all around the world. (ANI)

