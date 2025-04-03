Washington, Apr 3 (AP) The tariff levels are higher than many economists anticipated, causing stock markets to fall in after-hours trading.

“This is clearly worse news on tariffs than we had forecast,” said Michael Pearce, deputy chief US economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 3: Sam Manekshaw, Cobie Smulders, Vikrant Massey and Gabriel Jesus - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 3.

Pearce said he will raise his forecast for inflation this year and reduce his expectation for growth in the wake of Trump. He was already forecasting inflation to top 3% later this year, from roughly 2.5 per cent now. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)