New York, Sep 29 (AP) Stocks fell sharply in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as bond yields marched higher and put the squeeze back on markets.

The S and P 500 fell 2.6 per cent as of 10.15 am eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index lost ground.

Also Read | Wear Undergarments’ Diktat Issued by Pakistan International Airlines; Formal Clothes Over ‘Proper Undergarments’ Becomes Mandatory for Cabin Crew.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597 points, or 2 per cent, to 29,074 and the Nasdaq fell 3.3 per cent.

A day before, stocks jumped and bond yields tumbled in relief after the Bank of England moved forcefully to keep borrowing rates there from spiking further.

Also Read | Russia To Formally Annex Four Occupied Ukraine Regions on September 30 in Ceremony at Kremlin, Says Dmitry Peskov.

Wall Street still remains focused on the Federal Reserve and its aggressive rate hikes aimed at slowing the economy and cooling the hottest inflation in four decades.

Bond yields jumped. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.23 per cent from 4.14 per cent late on Wednesday.

It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.80 per cent from 3.73 per cent.

A better-than-expected government report on US layoffs only bolstered expectations that the Fed will keep hiking interest rates and investors are worried that it could hit the brakes on the economy too hard and cause a recession.

The US economy has already contracted for two consecutive quarters, which is one informal measure of a recession. But, the employment market remains strong and consumers continue spending.

That has helped bolster the economy and is making it more difficult to get inflation under control. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)