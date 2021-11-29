Washington, Nov 29 (AP) Stocks are opening with broad gains on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Signs of fear in the market also ebbed as traders regained their appetite for riskier assets.

Also Read | Offensive Photoshoot by Pakistani Model at Kartarpur Gurdwara Annoys Sikh Community, Designer Too Slammed Online.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq clawed back 1.3%. Both fell more than 2% on Friday. Crude oil prices jumped 6.7% and bond yields climbed back.

European markets were also higher, while Asian markets closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.56%. (AP) RS

Also Read | Omicron COVID-19 Variant: Overall Global Risk Related To New Coronavirus Variant is Assessed As Very High, Says WHO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)