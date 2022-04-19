Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): The United States will continue to carefully monitor the level of support China may show towards Russia with respect to Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday (local time).

"We're going to continue to keep a careful eye, a careful watch on the level of support the PRC (People's Republic of China) exhibits towards Russia," Price said during a press briefing.

Also Read | Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Visit Vietnam, Cambodia from April 19 to 25.

Price added that there will be strong consequences for China if it provides weapons or supplies to Russia for its operation in Ukraine or if it helps Moscow evade Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, the US has sent four planes loaded with security assistance to Ukraine over the weekend and made one more delivery on Monday.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His ‘Speedy Work’ Will Frighten Imran Khan.

"There were four planes that arrived of military assistance over the course of the weekend, another one is supposed to arrive today if it hasn't already from the USD 800 million package the President announced," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing today.

Moreover, the US Department of Defense said that America wants to see Ukraine as a winner in a fight against Russia, and Pentagon is doing everything possible to do that.

"We want Ukraine to win this fight (with Russia) and we are doing everything we can here, at the Department of Defense, to make sure they have the capabilities to do that," US Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby told CNN, as per Sputnik.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)