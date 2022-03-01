New York [US], March 1 (ANI): Underlining that not everyone can or will choose to flee Ukraine, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills said that those who remain in Ukraine must be ensured "unobstructed protection and assistance".

Mills made these remarks at a UN Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the region.

He noted that now half a million people have fled Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion.

"...Behind each of these numbers are real people caught in a humanitarian nightmare unfolding before our eyes. And the truth is, no one knows where it will end, how many people will flee their homes, how many will need humanitarian assistance, how many will die. That is because we don't know when President Putin will end his war of choice against Ukraine," Mills said.

He noted that the World Food Program warns us that the food security impact of Russia's invasion will be felt far beyond Ukraine's borders.

Vulnerable people from Asia to Africa and the Middle East will face greater levels of food insecurity as supplies are disrupted, as we are already seeing, he said.

"An estimated 283 million people in over 80 countries are acutely food insecure or are at high risk, and this conflict in Ukraine will only exacerbate situations already on the brink of starvation. This is yet another reason why hostilities must end now."

He highlighted that the United States is already providing nearly USD 54 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

He continued saying that USAID has been airlifting and positioning relief supplies - especially needed to help older people, people with disabilities, and people displaced from their homes - to face the winter weather.

Meanwhile, UK Ambassador to UN Barbara Woodward highlighted that UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson announced USD 54 million in aid to help the Ukrainian people.

"Yesterday, UK PM Boris Johnson announced USD 54mn in aid to help our Ukrainian friends, bringing the total amount pledged to Ukraine this year, to USD 190 million. The UK would also guarantee up to USD 500mn loans via multilateral development banks," Woodward said during the UNSC meeting.

"The UK will also participate in tomorrow's UN appeal. UK govt experts have also deployed to the region to provide humanitarian support to those fleeing violence in Ukraine. We call on President Putin to stop this war and withdraw his forces from Ukraine," Woodward added. (ANI)

