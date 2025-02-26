Kyiv, Feb 26 (AP) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Wednesday that Ukraine and the United States have reached preliminary agreement on a broad economic deal that includes US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals amid its three-year war with Russia.

After days of negotiations, Ukraine and the US will sign the preliminary agreement but with further details of a full agreement — including US security guarantees that Kyiv officials view as vital — still to be worked out, Shmyhal said on Ukrainian public television.

Since returning to office last month, US President Donald Trump let Ukraine know he wanted something in return for tens of billions of dollars in US help to fend off Russia's invasion.

Trump has abruptly ditched some previous Washington policies.

He scrapped efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and cast doubt on US support for its European allies. That has brought momentous geopolitical shifts that could reset the war's path this year.

The preliminary agreement sets out the terms and conditions of an investment fund for the rebuilding of Ukraine, Shmyhal said.

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday and plans are being drawn up for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington to meet Trump, officials have said. (AP)

