Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): US Vice President-elect JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance's grandaunt, Professor C Santhamma, extended her congratulations to the couple on their new roles ahead of their inauguration as the Vice President and Second Lady of the US.

Speaking to ANI, Professor Santhamma expressed happiness over their achievements and wished them well.

"We congratulate you both for the excellent position you are now going to occupy. May God bless you both. And your country and my country," she said.

She said that her connection with Usha Vance was through marital relations, adding that the family was very happy with her and her husband's success. She also expressed her hopes for a positive impact on the relationship between the US and India.

"We are related to Usha (Vance) through marital relations... We feel extremely happy... We congratulate both of you on having a very, very happy conduct of the country's destiny and the relationship of your country with our country and we feel extremely happy about the same and wish you a very long life and a happy, happy stay," she added.

Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants who trace their roots to Andhra Pradesh. Usha, born and brought up in the US, completed her education at prestigious institutions such as Cambridge and Yale University.

She met JD Vance during her studies at Yale Law School. She has a successful career in the field of law.

Vadluru village, the residential village of Usha Vance, is in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India, where Usha's family originates from.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on Monday (local time). He has previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021. (ANI)

