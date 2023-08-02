New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez arrived in India to participate in the ninth Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India-LAC Conclave which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on August 3 and 4.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi extended a warm welcome to Rodríguez.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Bagchi stated, "Warm welcome to Executive VP @delcyrodriguezv of Venezuela as she arrives in India to participate in the 9th CII India-LAC Conclave."

Moreover, Delcy Rodríguez took to her Twitter and said that the conclave will be held between India, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We have arrived in India, a world power, on behalf of President @NicolasMaduroto participate in the IX Economic Conclave between India, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as to attend to an important bilateral agenda that benefits our peoples!"

Last year, India and Venezuela held the fourth round of Foreign Office consultations in Caracas.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on different sectors, including politics, trade, energy, health, pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and Yoga, agriculture, culture and science and technology.

India and Venezuela discussed regional and international issues of common interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Venezuela have maintained cordial relations. The two nations celebrated the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2009. Resident Embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for more than three decades and "there is mutual goodwill and cooperation between the two countries including in multilateral fora." (ANI)

