Caracas (Venezuela), May 7 (AP) Five members of Venezuela's political opposition left the Argentine diplomatic compound in their country's capital, Caracas, where they had sheltered for more than a year to avoid arrest and were in the United States on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio did not provide details of the group's movements to reach the U.S., but he described the event as a rescue operation.

“The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas,” Rubio said on X. “Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil.”

The government of Argentine President Javier Milei allowed the five people into the ambassador's residence in March 2024, when authorities loyal to Venezuela's ruling party issued warrants for their arrest, accusing them of promoting acts of violence to destabilize the country. The group included Machado's campaign manager and communications director.

Since late November, the group had denounced the constant presence of intelligence service agents and police outside the residence. It had also accused the government of cutting electricity and water services to the compound.

The government had denied the allegations.

A sixth person, Fernando Martinez, a cabinet minister in the 1990s, sheltered with the group for nine months. Martinez abandoned the compound in mid-December and, according to Venezuelan authorities, appeared before prosecutors. He passed away in February. (AP)

