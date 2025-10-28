New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan concluded a successful visit to Seychelles from October 26-27 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President Patrick Herminie.

His visit underscored the importance India attaches to its relations with Seychelles under Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and the commitment to the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared in an official statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Vice-President called on President Patrick Herminie and met Vice-President Sebastien Pillay. He conveyed warm greetings and felicitations to the newly elected Government on behalf of the Government of India.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and addressed a community reception attended by the members of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles.

"India and Seychelles share common values of democracy and pluralism, and enjoy a close, long-standing and time-tested partnership. Government of India looks forward to working with the new Government of Seychelles under Dr. Patrick Herminie to further strengthen and expand our bilateral partnership", the statement underlined.

Previously, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined the key highlights of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's visit to Seychelles, emphasising the deep-rooted partnership between India and the island nation.

Highlighting the focus of the visit, Misri noted, "The Vice President especially expressed his desire to strengthen relations in all of the areas of Seychelles' priorities insofar as its development is concerned, particularly in the areas of health, education, energy, transport, and of course, maritime security."

Misri stated that Vice President Radhakrishnan handed over to President Herminie an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay a visit to India at mutual convenience.

"The Vice President also had a meeting with Vice President-elect Sebastien Pillay of Seychelles this morning," he added.

Concluding his remarks, Misri said, "Next year, Seychelles will celebrate 50 years of independence. It also happens to be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. As these happy events gather next year, we are confident that the relationship between India and Seychelles will be taken to greater heights." (ANI)

