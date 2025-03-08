Athens, Mar 8 (AP) Clashes broke out in Greece's two largest cities Friday, as protesters hurled gasoline bombs and flares outside parliament, during a censure motion debate against the government over its handling of a deadly rail disaster two years ago.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades at the violent protesters and used water cannons when the clashes broke out moments after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis began speaking at the end of the three-day debate. The government survived the challenge in a 157-136 vote announced late Friday. Inside the assembly, activists in the visitors' gallery threw leaflets down onto lawmakers before being removed by police.

Violence also erupted in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Mitsotakis' centre-right government faced a censure motion over the 2023 train collision that killed 57 people and injured dozens more.

Friday's demonstrations, the third round of nationwide protests held in a week, follow the second anniversary of the February 28, 2023 collision at Tempe in northern Greece.

In a rare display of unity, four centre-left and left-wing opposition parties tabled the no-confidence motion, arguing that the government has failed to accept responsibility for multiple rail safety system failures identified by investigators.

“You want to hide the criminal responsibility of the government for the Tempe tragedy,” Socialist opposition leader Nikos Androulakis told lawmakers, addressing the prime minister. “No Greek citizen will forgive your unacceptable behavior.”

Despite widespread public anger over the Tempe rail disaster, the fragmented opposition has struggled to capitalize on the discontent.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis accused his political opponents of engineering a political stunt, adding: “When I visited the scene of the accident ... it was the most difficult moment of my life.”

Relatives of crash victims attended Friday's protest rallies, publicly expressing gratitude to demonstrators.

“People are here because they understand what's going on and they demand justice,” said Chrysoula Chlorou, whose 55-year-old sister Vasso was killed in the crash, while attending a protest in the central city of Larissa.

She added: “We will stand with everyone who has the strength to raise their voices for the people and we thank them very much.” (AP)

