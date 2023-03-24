London/Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, who suffered a "health setback" while touring the UK is currently stable and recovering well, her spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the statement posted on the renowned singer's Instagram Stories, Jayashri Ramnath, who is in the UK for a music tour, received "timely medical intervention" from the National Health Service (NHS) and is currently "stable".

Also Read | Pro-Khalistan Protests: MEA Shares Report on Protest Outside Indian High Commission in London With Other Agencies.

"Bombay Jayashri had a health setback in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She received timely medical intervention thanks to the capable staff at the NHS and her accompanying artistes.

"She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days," the statement read.

Also Read | Florida School Principal Fired After Parents Complaint Comparing Her Act of Showing Michelangelo’s David in Class to ‘Pornographic Content’.

Giridhar Udupa, who accompanies the Carnatic vocalist on the ghatam, said the operation at a specialist NHS Walton Centre in Liverpool on Thursday was successful and now the singer, who is in her 50s, is under observation for 48 hours.

The Padma Shri awardee's son is flying in from India to be with her along with other family members and musicians by her side. “The operation was successful, she is healing and doing fine,” said Udupa.

“She remains under observation for 48 hours and just needs rest for a few days. She is in very good hands, the doctors are taking great care and she has the best medical care here,” he said.

The Padma Shri-awardee's family has requested privacy and urged her fans to ignore baseless messages circulating on social media.

Udupa stressed that the specialist neurology hospital in Liverpool, north west England, was the best place for her to be at the moment.

The singer felt unwell while at her hotel in Liverpool on Thursday and was first taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, before being shifted to the specialist neurology centre.

Jayashri and her team of well-known musicians are on a tour of the UK and were scheduled to perform at a concert at the Tung Auditorium in Liverpool on Friday, which has been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, Ms Jayashri is unwell and undergoing treatment. We have no further details to share, and we respect the family's request for privacy,” said Milap, the UK-based Indian arts and culture company behind the event.

Their UK tour opened with a London concert at the Southbank Centre last week.

Besides Udupa on the ghatam, Bombay Jayshri is accompanied by acclaimed artists HN Bhaskar on the violin and Sai Giridhar on the mridangam.

“Milap presents one of India's most celebrated and undisputed stars of Indian classical music, Bombay Jayashri, as she returns to England for the first time in over 10 years to perform her signature programme of Carnatic compositions and improvisations,” said Milap.

“Bombay Jayashri is known for her distinctive vocal range and quality, her incredibly varied repertoire of songs from various Indian languages and is frequently a headliner at major Indian music festivals,” it said.

Jayashri is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Some of her most memorable songs include "Partha Mudhal" from 2006 Tamil movie "Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu", "Yaaro Manathile" from 2008's "Dhaam Dhoom", "Zara Zara Behakta Hain" from the movie "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" and "Pi's Lullaby" from Ang Lee's film "Life of Pi".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)