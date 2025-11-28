Hong Kong, November 28 (ANI): After at least 83 people died in the Hong Kong residential complex fire, many volunteers have come forward to extend their help and support to those in need across the city, Xinhua reported.

"In the time of difficulties, Hong Kong people stood by each other," Xinhua quoted a volunteer as saying.

Meanwhile, the firefighters are working day and night to douse the blaze that has ripped through a residential complex in Hong Kong since Wednesday afternoon.

At least 83 people have been killed and more than 100 injured so far due to the massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court estate in the Tai Po district. According to the Fire Services Department (FSD), 11 firefighters were injured, and one was killed in action.

Firefighters rescued a man from the affected area at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, said the FSD. Earlier, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee, while addressing a presser, said that 55 people had been rescued from the buildings, Xinhua reported.

He announced on Thursday evening that the HKSAR government would provide each household affected by the fire with a cash grant of 10,000 Hong Kong dollars.

According to Xinhua, the HKSAR government has set up nine emergency shelters to accommodate residents. In the longer term, the HKSAR government will pool public and private resources to provide around 1,800 transitional housing units, Lee said.

An outpouring of help and support kept coming to those in need. Donations of food, water, and clothing arrived in large quantities at emergency shelters. One shelter posted a notice saying that it would stop accepting supplies because donors had produced a glut.

Wang Fuk Court, an affordable housing complex completed in 1983, houses around 4,000 residents in 1,984 units. When the fire broke out, all eight buildings were enclosed in green mesh and scaffolding as part of a major renovation project. The fire started from the scaffolding outside one building and spread to six others, Xinhua reported.

Hong Kong Police on Thursday arrested three men linked to the renovation project on suspicion of "gross negligence" and for suspected manslaughter.

Officials said early findings indicate that the polystyrene boards and other construction materials, such as nets and canvas, did not meet safety standards, CNN reported.

"These polystyrene boards are extremely inflammable, and the fire spread very rapidly," Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung said, as quoted by CNN, adding that their presence on residential windows was "unusual" and had been referred to the police for further investigation.

Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption on Thursday launched a probe into alleged corruption in the renovation project.

Xinhua reported that the HKSAR government has ordered a city-wide safety inspection on all scaffolding and construction materials used in renovation projects for buildings, according to the chief executive.

To provide shelters for rescued pets, some volunteers brought cages to areas near Wang Fuk Court while a vet stood ready to help. On social media platforms, people saluted a firefighter who rescued nine cats and a dog from a household, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

