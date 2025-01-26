Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 25 (ANI): Professor Wahiddudin Mahmud who is the advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh on Saturday extended congratulations to India on the eve of 76th Republic Day.

"On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh, I extend our warm greetings and congratulations to the government and the people of India. Ladies and gentlemen, the relationship between Bangladesh and India is manifest in the long lasting friend relations between the two countries are based on our shared history, geographical proximity, cultural affinity and people to people connections," Prof Mahmud said.

He added, "The people of Bangladesh fondly remember the crucial role played by the people and government of India during our war of liberation in 1971. Over the years the two countries have collaborated in a wide range of areas. Bangladesh is committed towards strengthening the relationship based on mutual respect and understanding of each other's perspectives, concerns and priorities".

Professor Mahmud further highlighted, "To promote shared peace, prosperity and sustainable development in this region, Bangladesh aims to foster strong relations with its neighbouring countries, including India, and expects these relations to be based on fairness and equity".

He said, "India is the closest neighbour of Bangladesh. We are committed to take forward the relationship with people-centered approach where the welfare of the people of both countries will be ensured. I am confident that our relationship will continue to strengthen based on goodwill, mutual trust and respect".

Prof Mahmud said, "On the 5th of August last year, Bangladesh witnessed a mass uprising spearheaded by our brave students, joined by the common people from all walks of life. The Indian government is committed to making the groundwork for fostering an inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an environment for free, fair, and participatory elections in line with the aspirations of our people".

He concluded his remarks by saying, "May Bangladesh-India relations live forever".

During the event, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma said, "76 years ago in 1950 on 26th January, the people of an independent India through their constituent assembly gave themselves the constitution and declared India a sovereign republic. These 76 years have been an extraordinary journey for India from the throe of the impoverishment to a modern and capable nation, playing an increasingly important role in the progress of humanity and offering solutions to global challenges".

"This transformation is not just about economic growth, but also about good governance. It is about people's environment and technology, and it is about securing an inclusive and sustainable development. with its size, capability and ambition, and as the fastest growing large economy in the world, India's transformation today is creating new capacities and generating opportunities for the entire world and in this journey, Bangladesh has been an important partner for us, joined by shared history and geography, linked by common language, culture and traditions, and connected emotionally by the shared sacrifices of the liberation movement," he added.

Speaking about the India-Bangladesh ties, Verma said, "Our relations have always been people-sensitive, linked by familial and societal connections on both sides of the border. Our shared love for literature, music, and art defines our lives".

"We strongly believe that our partnership must benefit the common people on both sides. As two aspirational societies, there is so much that we can and we have offered to each other and to our region when we have worked together, transforming our geographical proximity into new opportunities for each other. Ladies and gentlemen, As we gather to celebrate the 76th Republic Day, we look at our longstanding relations with Bangladesh with great importance and wish the people of Bangladesh well on their journey ahead", Verma added.

"We have and will continue to support a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh", he said in his concluding remarks. (ANI)

