World News | Washington DC Placed Under Curfew

Washington DC [USA], June 1 (ANI): Washington DC has been placed under curfew from 7 PM (local time) tonight even as arson and looting continues unabated in various parts of the city.

DC Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced another curfew for Monday night, saying, "We're prepared for multiple days of demonstrations," The Washington Post reported.

This decision came after a night of destruction across the city as protesters clashed with police outside the White House.

Earlier, Bowser had ordered a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 11 pm on Sunday, May 31, until 6 am on Monday, June 1.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States have imposed curfews (local time) in response to the continuing protests against the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody.

According to CNN, 40 cities have imposed curfews and approximately 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed.

"Today, about 5,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting our local and state partners responding to civil unrest in 15 states and DC [District of Columbia] Thousands more stand ready if needed," Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel said on Sunday. (ANI)

