Quetta [Balochistan] May 5 (ANI): At least four individuals have reportedly been forcibly disappeared, allegedly by security forces in Pakistan, while one previously missing student has returned in critical condition, continuing the trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In Turbat city, located in the Kech district, two men were said to have been detained and subsequently disappeared by Pakistani forces in the vicinity of Baloch Hospital.

Local sources indicate that on April 29, Khuda Bakhsh s/o Mandi Baloch, from Hoshap, was apprehended near the hospital and taken to an undisclosed location. On the same day, Hakeem Baloch s/o Jumma, a resident of Askani, Turbat, was also detained and went missing, according to TBP's report.

The victims' families claim that both men had no involvement in any illegal activities and were simply going about their daily lives when they were seized. The human rights organisation PAANK, which monitors such incidents, strongly condemned these actions, labelling them as serious human rights violations.

The organisation has called for the immediate and safe recovery of Khuda Bakhsh, Hakeem Baloch, and all others who have disappeared, as highlighted by the TBP report.

Shah Nawaz s/o the late Haji Allah Bakhsh from Sallo, Buleda, was abducted from Naval Colony in Karachi during the early hours of April 30 while he was in the city for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses report that uniformed personnel forcibly took Shah Nawaz in front of his family, and his current whereabouts are unknown. According to TBP, the family has urged authorities and human rights organisations to intervene and facilitate his recovery, emphasising that if there are any allegations against him, he should be presented in a court of law rather than held without communication.

Sheh Mureed Hussain, a young man from Ward 3, Bagh Bazaar, was taken by unidentified armed individuals from a barbershop in the main bazaar. He, too, remains unaccounted for. As per local sources, this marks the fourth such incident reported from Pasni within the last 24 hours, contributing to a total of 19 documented cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan in recent days, as cited by the TBP report.

PAANK and other advocacy organizations have once again urged the international community to take a serious look at the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan and to pressure the Pakistani government to put an end to the practice of enforced disappearances, which continues to inflict suffering on families and communities throughout the region, as underscored by the TBP report. (ANI)

