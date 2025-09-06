New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The government on Friday said that there has been progress in the matter concerning Ariha Shah, the Indian child under foster care in Germany, and it is doing several other things to ensure that her upbringing happens in a cultural environment that is conducive to her.

Answering queries during weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said that the matter was raised when the German Foreign Minister was in the country.

Also Read | 'Looking Forward to Deepening India-Jamaica Bonds of Friendship': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates His Jamaican Counterpart Andrew Holness for His 3rd Consecutive Victory.

"This was raised when the Foreign Minister of Germany was here. It was also raised when External Affairs Minister visited Germany. We have had progress in this matter. We will shortly give you more details on that. But to tell you that the government attaches high importance to this particular matter. We have had consular visits," he said.

"The Embassy has been engaged with her, provided her books. We have arranged temple visits, and we are doing several other things to ensure that her upbringing happens in a cultural environment that is conducive to her, and for her full growth and development," he added.

Also Read | Donald Trump Trade Adviser Kevin Hassett Says US Disappointed by India's Russian Oil Imports, Hopes To Improve Ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised the issue of Ariha Shah during his talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul earlier this week.

"I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who has been in the foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the minister that it is essential her cultural rights are ensured and that she grows up in Indian surroundings. This matter needs to be resolved without further delay, and we had some discussions on this today," he said.

Ariha Shah was put under the custody of German foster care in September 2021, when she was seven months old, after her grandmother accidentally hurt her. Since then, she has remained in foster care in Germany,

The Indian government has consistently pursued the matter with German authorities, maintaining that the child's linguistic, cultural, and social environment is crucial for her growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)