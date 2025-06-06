Berlin [Germany], June 6 (ANI): In a key diplomatic engagement, an Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad held wide-ranging discussions in Berlin with members of the German Bundestag and representatives from leading think tanks, deepening strategic cooperation and mutual understanding.

One of the standout voices during the dialogue was Jurgen Hardt, Member of the German Parliament and Spokesperson for Foreign Policy of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, who strongly addressed regional threats emanating from Pakistan and the need for peaceful conflict resolution.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says He Will Attend G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Thanks Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney for Invite.

"We see the terror threat coming from Pakistan and we have asked the Pakistani government to eliminate terror groups in their country. We hope for a peaceful solution. We encourage the Indian government to do it diplomatically. Hopefully, the conflict between India and Pakistan can be calmed," Hardt stated. Referring to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, he added, "It was a terrible attack on several people. I hope India finds a way to install a mechanism to resolve such conflicts peacefully, but we understand the necessity of why India took action."

The meeting with German lawmakers, including Armin Laschet, Ralph Brinkhaus, Hubertus Heil, and Omid Nouripour, reaffirmed the growing convergence between India and Germany on regional security and counterterrorism. Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, expressed solidarity with India and called for the preservation of peace and dialogue. "We also discussed the brutal 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam. I'm deeply shocked. Germany stands with India in the fight against terrorism. Now it's vital the ceasefire holds and dialogue continues. Peace serves us all," Laschet said in a statement.

Also Read | Elon Musk Warns Trump's Aggressive New Trade Tariffs Could Trigger Recession in 2nd Half of 2025 Amid Escalating Public Feud With US President.

The Indian Embassy in Germany confirmed the series of engagements, noting that the delegation "conveyed India's unwavering united stand for Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and outlined its resolve to not give in to nuclear blackmail." The embassy also noted that leaders on both sides "recognised momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and joint role in ensuring global Peace and Security."

Vice President of the German Bundestag, Omid Nouripour, also hosted the delegation and highlighted the need for stronger cooperation amidst current global challenges. He acknowledged India's rising role in ensuring security and appreciated the delegation's outreach.

Reflecting on the significance of the meetings, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "A very good meeting with Vice Chairman of this majestic Parliament. We exchanged views on terrorism, he was very forthright. Terrorism is a global curse and also appreciated India's efforts to give security to its people and globally, we need to work together in the field of terrorism and also good economic cooperation between these two great countries. Germany is a big economic powerhouse in the world. India is a big economic powerhouse in the world."

With high-level participation across parties and institutions, the visit reinforced the shared values and mutual trust that underpin the India-Germany relationship. From counterterrorism and nuclear restraint to economic engagement and geopolitical dialogue, both sides signalled a clear commitment to a rules-based global order and a collaborative future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)