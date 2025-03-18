Jerusalem, Mar 18 (AP) Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

The strikes killed more than 400 people and wounded over 500, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Also Read | Elon Musk and Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Agree To Expedite Trial Over For-Profit Shift.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire. Officials said the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand. The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel's actions.

Hamas warned that Israel's new airstrikes breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Shattered As Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Kill at Least 413 Palestinians.

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

Here's the latest:

Saudi Arabia has condemned in the strongest terms' Israel's attacks in Gaza

A statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry called for an immediate ceasefire and for the protection of civilians.

Before the outbreak of the war in October 2023, Saudi Arabia appeared to be close to forging diplomatic relations with Israel in a potentially historic US-brokered agreement. The war put that process on hold. Saudi Arabia says it will not normalise relations with Israel without a halt to the fighting and a path toward establishing a Palestinian state.

Mediator Qatar condemns Israel's resumption of war in Gaza

Qatar has strongly condemned Israel's resumption of its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Arab country has served as a key mediator with Hamas and helped broker the ceasefire that took hold in January.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned “the resumption of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip,” saying it threatens regional stability.

Egypt, which also played a key role in brokering the ceasefire, has also condemned the wave of heavy strikes Israel launched early Tuesday.

Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's party returns to Netanyahu's government

Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's party says it is returning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

His party had left the coalition after Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in January. Ben-Gvir's return comes after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes. It strengthens Netanyahu's ruling coalition.

Turkiye accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

Turkiye's Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's airstrikes across Gaza as a new phase in “genocide.”

Turkiye called on the international community to take a “decisive stance” against Israel to ensure a permanent ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“The aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region,” the statement read. “It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence.”

Palestinians describe a strike on a school-turned-shelter

Palestinians at a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City say they were shaken violently from their sleep early Tuesday when Israeli jets struck. Hospital officials said more than two dozen people were killed.

“People are sleeping peacefully, they set the alarm to wake up for suhoor, and they wake up to death,” said Fedaa Heriz, a displaced woman, referring to the early morning meal during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the school strike, which was part of a renewed offensive in Gaza.

“I heard screaming, my mother and sister screaming, calling for help. I came and entered the room and found the children under the rubble, under the stones,” said Majd Naser, a displaced Palestinian.

Egypt lashes out at Israel over new attacks in Gaza

Egypt, a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks, lashed out at Israel, calling its new offensive on Gaza a “flagrant violation of the ceasefire deal.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it rejects “all Israeli attacks which aim to … make ongoing efforts to de-escalate and regain stability fail.”

It called for the international community to “to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

It also urged the parties to “exercise restraint” and give mediators a space to “complete their efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire.”

UN human rights chief horrified' by Gaza strikes

The UN human rights chief says he's “horrified” by Israel airstrikes in Gaza overnight that have killed hundreds, according to health authorities in the territory.

Volker Türk says the last 18 months of fighting between Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas, and Israeli forces have shown that “the only way forward is a political settlement” and a “military path” offers no way out of the crisis.

The rights chief reiterated his calls for hostages held by Hamas and people held arbitrarily to be released “immediately and unconditionally.”

“This nightmare must end immediately,” he added in a statement.

Netanyahu set to meet top security officials on the next step

An Israeli official says Netanyahu is to meet with top security officials in the coming half-hour to discuss next steps in the war.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)