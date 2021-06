Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): The United States has never decided to hold back security assistance to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in response to media reports that the Joe Biden administration held back 100 million dollars worth of arms for Ukraine.

"The idea that we have held back security assistance to Ukraine is nonsense. Just last week - in the run-up to the US-Russia Summit - we provided a $150-million package of security assistance, including lethal assistance. We have now provided the entire amount appropriated by Congress through the Ukraine security assistance initiative," Psaki said in a White House statement on Friday (local time).

"We have also prepared contingency funds in the event of a further Russian incursion into Ukraine. As President Biden told President Putin directly, we will stand unwavering in support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it added.

The White House has reportedly temporarily frozen a military assistance package to Ukraine that was meant as a response to Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine earlier this year, The Hill reported.

The package was reportedly put together but halted when Russia said it would draw down troops on the border with Ukraine, the report said. (ANI)

