Kathmandu, Apr 21 (PTI) World Health Organisation Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday held a meeting with Nepal's Health and Population Minister Birodh Khatiwada and discussed measures to further strengthen the cooperation between the country and the UN health agency, including COVID-19 vaccines support.

Ghebreyesus arrived here on Thursday on a three-day official visit. He is accompanied by Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South East Asia Regional Office, and other senior officials of the WHO.

During his meeting with the health minister, issues related with further strengthening the cooperation between Nepal and the WHO, including COVID vaccine support to the country, were discussed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka while receiving the WHO Director General at the Ministry appreciated the leadership of the UN health agency during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed gratitude for his unfailing support to Nepal, including vaccine assistance, during the coronavirus crisis.

"Foreign Minister Khadka also thanked Tedros for decades of cooperation from the WHO to Nepal in the prevention and control of diseases and provision of vaccines and technical assistance in critical areas of public health."

The WHO Director General also called on Ganesh Prashad Timilsina, Chairperson of the National Assembly, later in the afternoon.

While appreciating the WHO's cooperation to Nepal in different areas of health sectors, Timilsina underlined the importance of the agency's continued support to the country during major health emergencies, including coronavirus pandemic.

