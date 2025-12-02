Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 2 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided emergency funding of USD 175,000 to support essential health services in Sri Lanka as the country faces rapidly worsening conditions triggered by a cyclonic storm.

"The funds will be used for rapid response teams to support essential health services for the affected communities, and for strengthening health information management and surveillance, key for timely detection of disease outbreaks to facilitate appropriate response," said Dr Rajesh Pandav, WHO Representative designate to Sri Lanka.

Cyclone Ditwah made landfall in Sri Lanka on 28 November, causing unprecedented flooding, landslides and extensive infrastructure damage. Multiple casualties, widespread displacement and major disruption to essential services and livelihoods have been reported nationwide.

WHO said its funding, partly from the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF), will support operational costs for mobilising and deploying Rapid Response medical and public health teams.

These teams will deliver trauma and first aid on site, refer people for hospital care and attend to pregnant women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

The teams will also conduct medical stocktaking and assess medical needs, water quality, sanitation, food safety and environmental health risks.

As the lead agency for the health sector response, WHO is supporting a Joint Rapid Needs Assessment rolled out by national authorities and partners to guide the government-led effort.

WHO teams have been working closely with officials and humanitarian agencies since the disaster struck. Continuity of essential services, strengthened surveillance for timely detection of any water or vector-borne disease outbreaks and mobilising all available resources remain central to WHO's response, Dr Pandav said.

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the cyclone, which has affected all 25 districts. The country has requested international humanitarian and early recovery assistance, as well as continued support from United Nations agencies and international organisations.

Sri Lanka has also sought multi-sectoral international assistance in areas including food security, livelihoods, agriculture, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, shelter, and early recovery and rehabilitation interventions.

"WHO remains fully committed to supporting the national response and safeguarding the health and well-being of all affected communities," Dr Pandav said.

SEARHEF is a regional funding mechanism designed to support life-saving interventions in the immediate aftermath of health emergencies. (ANI)

