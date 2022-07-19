Graford (US), Jul 19 (AP) A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said.

The residents returned home on Tuesday, according to Texas Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Iran To Forge 'Fearsome' New Anti-West Alliance.

The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 153 kilometers west of Dallas began on Monday afternoon, has burned about 500 acres and was 10 per cent contained on Tuesday, Turner said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause was under investigation, but it isn't believed to have been intentionally set, Turner said.

Also Read | Pakistan National, Who Crossed Over to India via International Border To Kill Nupur Sharma, Held in Rajasthan.

Turner has said drought conditions in the region have left the area ripe for fire.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the area for Tuesday in addition to an excessive heat warning with high temperatures near 43 degrees Celsius.

“We are experiencing dry fuels to a level that we haven't seen in the past ten years,” Turner said. “Any spark that lands in tall grass or even lands in some short grass right now is liable to spark.”

Wildfires and intense heat in Texas and some other parts of the US come as unusually hot, dry weather has gripped large swaths of Europe since last week, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)