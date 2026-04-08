Tehran [Iran], April 8 (ANI): Iran has threatened to take action against the infrastructure of the US and its allies, warning that Tehran will deprive them of "the region's oil and gas for years", Iranian state media reported.

According to Press TV, the Spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, "The Iranian armed forces will take action against the infrastructure of the US and its allies, depriving them of the region's oil and gas for years and forcing them to leave the region"

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The spokesperson's statement came in response to Trump's provocative statements on his Truth Social platform, suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape.

In those posts, he warned of potential unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within Iran.

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"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing military standoff amidst reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other strategic Iranian infrastructure.

Despite the ominous warning, the President suggested that a new political reality might be emerging in Tehran. He claimed that "now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Trump has given a deadline of Tuesday, 8 pm ET, to negotiate a deal that will end the conflict and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Trump's threats have evoked a state of urgency among world leaders, calling for dialogue to diffuse the hostilities between the two sides rather than military actions.

"There is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of a society's infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of suffering on civilian populations," UN Chief Antonio Guterres said in a post on X.

Pope Leo XIV said that the threats against the people are "truly unacceptable," CNN reported.

"There are certainly issues of international law here, but much more. It's a moral issue, for the good of the people entirely," Pope Leo said outside Castel Gandolfo, a papal retreat about an hour's drive southeast from central Rome. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)