Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): The winners of the 2nd Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship were honoured at a special award-giving ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi Sports Hub.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi,Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department for Economic Development (ADDED), Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Talal Al Hashemi is an Executive Director, The Sports Development Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, crowned the winners in 11 sports representing football, archery, padel, fitness, volleyball, table tennis, basketball, chess, badminton, running and cycling.

The competitions were organised from March 13-28, by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with the support of the Government Support Department, and featuring participation of over 2000 employees from more than 40 government agencies from Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) won the competition shield for the entity that participated with the largest number of players in various competitions, while Abu Dhabi Police won the general sports excellence shield after winning the largest number of competitions.

The top three finishers in each competition were crowned.

Organisers said the Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship was held in celebration of the blessed month of Ramadan and as part of the Job Interaction and well-being programme to enhance the positive feelings of employees, improve their performance, human relations, and professional and personal development in the work environment.

Additionally, the programme aims to deliver a positive impact on their mental and psychological health within a competitive and enthusiastic atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of challenge and teamwork. (ANI/WAM)

