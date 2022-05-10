Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI): Witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China on Monday reported 349 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 234 infections were reported in China's financial hub Shanghai, Xinhua reported.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread in more and more cities in China, questions are mounting over the country's much-publicized "zero-covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the ongoing severe lockdown restrictions in China's Shanghai to contain the spread of COVID-19 has drastically affected the day-to-day lives of the people due to food shortage.

Further, in a major escalation of COVID-19 restrictions amid a surge in Omicron variant cases, Beijing has banned all restaurant dining, shut down universal studios and ordered residents to provide proof of a negative Covid test to enter public venues.

According to reports, Shanghai residents have also been falling sick after consuming some of the food supplies because of the distribution of stale food by the authorities amid the city's COVID-19 lockdown.

The city's poor handling of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years has raised public distrust in the authorities and anger at the government. (ANI)

