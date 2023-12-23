Islamabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Two key witnesses in the cipher case, including former principal secretary to ex-prime minister Imran Khan and former ambassador to the US, on Saturday, recorded their statements in a jail.

Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the open-trial hearing at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where 71-year-old Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, the two accused, were present.

Also Read | US Shocker: Black Woman Calls 911 to Report Domestic Violence in Los Angeles, Shot Dead by Cop.

Khan's principal secretary Azam Khan was considered as the most powerful bureaucrat due to his influence over the prime minister but in turn of events, he turned against his former boss to record a statement against him.

Former envoy to Washington Asad Majeed Khan was the one who had sent the controversial cipher (secret diplomatic communication) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which allegedly was mishandled by the accused when they tried to use it for political ends by violating the secret laws of the country.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Security Council Adopts UAE-Penned Resolution on Scaling Up, Monitoring Aid to Gaza.

Three other witnesses including former executive magistrate Ubaid Arshad, assistant for cipher operation Muhammad Nauman and the secretary of Ministry of Interior Aftab Ahmed Khan recorded their statements before the special court Judge.

As the proceedings began, the prosecution presented 22 witnesses who had come to record their statements. However, all of them could not record their statements. Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, his sisters, along with former foreign minister Qureshi's family were present in the courtroom.

The cipher case was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on August 15 and the two leaders were first indicted on October 23 but the Islamabad High Court found the proceedings illegal. The court indicted them for the second time on December 13.

The supreme court on Friday granted bail to the two leaders in the case but they were not released immediately.

The case is based on a diplomatic cable sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year. It came to public attention when Khan displayed a paper during a rally in Islamabad on March 27, 2022, claiming it as evidence of an "international conspiracy" to topple his government.

He was ousted from power in April last year through a vote of no-confidence for which he initially blamed the US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)