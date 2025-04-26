Melbourne, Apr 26 (AP) The woman who accused UK's Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein has died. She was 41.

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide on Friday at her farm in Western Australia, her publicist confirmed.

"Deeply loving, wise and funny, she was a beacon to other survivors and victims," publicist Dini von Mueffling said in a statement. "She adored her children and many animals. She was always more concerned with me than with herself. I will miss her beyond words. It was the privilege of a lifetime to represent her." (AP)

