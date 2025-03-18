New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar said the US strikes against the Houthis are "very important," and emphasized that the world cannot accept a situation where a terrorist organisation extorts maritime trade.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Azar commended the US decision to put pressure on the Houthis, stressing that it is crucial for Iran, the main perpetrator behind the Houthis, to understand that "they will pay the price as well."

"These strikes are very important. I think that the world cannot accept a situation in which a terrorist organization will extort maritime trade," Azar said.

"Companies are paying 100 millions of dollars in bribes to the Houthis. So the fact that the United States has decided to put pressure on the Houthis is very important, and it's also very important that the main perpetrator behind the Houthis, that is Iran, will also understand that if they continue doing this, they will pay the price as well," the envoy stated.

"So we were very encouraged by the statement of President Trump yesterday holding the Iranians responsible," he added.

Further, he emphasized the importance of defeating radical forces to achieve peace in the region. "If we defeat the radicals, that is the best hope for peace that we can get," Azar stated.

Azar specifically highlighted the challenges posed by radical forces like Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. "As long as we have radical forces like Hamas... there will never be peace," he said.

Additionally, Azar noted that terrorist organisations threatening maritime trade also undermine peace efforts.

"As long as we have terrorist organizations that are threatening maritime trade there will never be peace. Those that want to invest need assurances from the governments in the region that their investments will not be in vain, that they are not bearing a political risk and we can get rid of political risk if we get rid of the radicals," he said.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces are continuing their intensified operations against Houthi terrorists.

The United States airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels have killed at least 53 people, including five women and two children, and injured around 100 others, The Hill reported, quoting the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, including Saada, the rebels' stronghold near the border with Saudi Arabia. In response to the strikes, the Houthis' political bureau has vowed to "meet escalation with escalation."

On March 15, US President Donald Trump announced that he ordered the US military to launch "decisive and powerful military action" against Houthi terrorists in Yemen. He said that Houthis kept attacking the US, as former President Joe Biden's response was "weak" against them.(ANI)

