Washington, March 17: Today, March 18, US President Donald Trump issued a video message and urged all illegal migrants in America to leave the country voluntarily using the CBP Home app to avoid forced deportation. In the video, Donald Trump said that those living illegally in the United States can self-deport using the CBP Home app or get deported the hard way. The US President also stated that the Joe Biden administration had introduced the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to illegally enter America.

"Now my administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country a legal and easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily," he added. Donald Trump also said that those who follow the self-deportation route would be able to legally return to the US in the future, while those who don't will be deported and never be allowed to enter the United States again. So, what is the CBP Home app all about? ‘Self-Deport Now Using the CBP Home App’: US President Donald Trump Asks People Living Illegally in United States To Leave Country Legally and Easily (Watch Video).

Donald Trump's Message for People Living Illegally in US

What Is the CBP Home App?

The CBP Home app is an overhauled mobile app which was once used to let migrants apply for asylum. However, the app will now allow people living in the US illegally to self-deport themselves. The renamed app was announced on Monday, March 10, and is part of Donald Trump's administration's campaign to encourage "self-deportations". Speaking about the app, Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, in a post on X said that the CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self deport. "If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," her post read.

Ranjani Srinivasan Case

Doctoral student Ranjani Srinivasan's visa was recently revoked by the US State Department. Her incident became one of the first cases in the United States in which an individual used the newly launched self-deportation feature on the CBP Home App. By choosing the self-deport option on March 11, Srinivasan bypassed formal deportation methods. Her self-deportation came after her visa was revoked on March 5 for her involvement in activities supporting Hamas, a designated terrorist organisation by the US. Donald Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Joe Biden’s Children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, Calls It ‘Ridiculous’.

The CBP Home app is a mobile application started by the Department of Homeland Security to enable the self-deportation of people living illegally in America. Notably, the application is available for free across all mobile platforms. The self-deportation option is part of a larger USD 200 million domestic and international ad campaign encouraging illegal aliens to "Stay Out and Leave Now."

