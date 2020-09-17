New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): World leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday.

"Warm wishes to my good friend, PM @narendramodi as you celebrate another year of your life. I wish you success and the best of health," Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha said in a tweet.

High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana tweeted: "@AntiguaOpm Hon @gastonbrowne conveys warm wishes for good health, happiness & success of Hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi on occasion of 70th birthday."

The President of Turkmenistan too greeted PM Modi on his birthday.

"The President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has written a letter to PM @narendramodi, conveying birthday greetings," tweeted PM Modi.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his greetings to PM Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday and expressed hope to meet him soon.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson said, "Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon."

Meanwhile, wishes poured in for PM Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him.

President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first ones to wish the Prime Minister. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among the foreign leaders who extended their greetings to the Indian Prime Minister. (ANI)

