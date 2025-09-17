New Delhi [India] September 17 (ANI): Leaders from across the world extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, hailing his leadership, vision and contribution to India's rise on the global stage. Several heads of state and former leaders praised his role in strengthening ties with developing countries and amplifying the voice of the Global South.

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing said India and Myanmar shared a bond that went beyond governments, rooted in history and people-to-people relations. He praised Modi's work for India's growth and wished him a long, healthy life.

"On the special occasion of your 75th Birthday, I wish to extend my warmest wishes for your good health and success in all your endeavours," he said in a video message.

"It is truly commendable that since the time of your assuming national responsibilities, you have dedicated yourself to improving the socio-economic conditions of the people for elevating India to unprecedented heights of global stature, and for building a more united India. India and Myanmar are not only neighbours but also nations with a shared history spanning thousands of years. Our friendship exists not only between the two governments but also between our two peoples... May you enjoy good health and happiness for over a hundred years to come and continue working for the benefit of India."

Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga recalled his first meeting with PM Modi nearly 15 years ago, when Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister. He said he was impressed with Modi's sincerity, sense of duty and humour. "I am delighted to hear that my good friend Narendra Modi is turning 75," Odinga said.

"I have known Modi for 15 years. I first met him in Kenya when he was the chief minister of the state of Gujarat when he came to visit Kenya. I was very impressed by the way he was conducting himself, his openness, his sincerity, his sense of duty and most importantly, his humour. I want to wish you many more birthdays in the future, " he added.

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali described PM Modi as a transformative leader who has amplified the voice of the Global South on the world stage. He said India-Guyana ties have deepened under his guidance.

"On the joyous occasion of your 75th birth anniversary, I extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations. May this milestone be accompanied by continued health, abundance, strength, and divine blessings as you carry forward your extraordinary mission of service to your people, the global south and to humanity at large," Ali said.

He further added, "Your leadership have nothing short of transformative in the world, often defined by imbalance, you have emerged as a resolute voice for the global south. You have given visibility and attraction to the issues of immense importance for developing nations. You have reminded the world that the destiny of the South is inseparable from the future of the entire planet. Under your guidance, the relationship between Indian and Guyana has reached unprecedented heights. Our bonds today are stronger than ever."

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who conferred his country's highest national award on PM Modi for his efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, called him a global leader whose leadership is "needed more than ever".

"India and Dominica enjoy warm and very friendly relations, global leader, statesman and the legal voice of the global south that is Prime Minister Modi," Skerrit said.

"We were glad to conferred highest national award of Dominica upon him for his support to Dominica during the covid pandemic period and generally his contribution in strengthening India Dominica relationship, the world needs Prime Minister Modi leadership now more than ever and we will continue to enhance relations between Dominica and India." (ANI)

