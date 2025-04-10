Munich [Germany], April 10 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has announced the immediate removal of one of its key members, Dilshat Reshit, following his arrest by Swedish authorities on suspicion of Chinese espionage.

According to a report by the World Uyghur Congress, Reshit, who has served as the organisation's Chinese-language spokesperson since 2004, was detained in Stockholm amid allegations that he was spying on fellow Uyghurs living in Sweden.

In a statement released today, the WUC expressed deep concern over the arrest and underscored its commitment to transparency and community safety.

"Following confirmation of the serious charges, the WUC Presidency held an urgent meeting and decided to remove Dilshat Reshit from his position in accordance with our by-law," the statement read. The organisation emphasised that such actions, while difficult, are necessary to safeguard the Uyghur diaspora from foreign threats.

In recent years, numerous reports and investigations have revealed the existence of unofficial Chinese "police stations" operating across Europe. These entities are allegedly used to monitor, intimidate, and silence members of the Chinese diaspora, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, and pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, the WUC report stated.

The WUC reiterated its long-standing warnings about these espionage networks, pointing to an increase in foreign interference targeting exiled Uyghur communities.

"These practices not only endanger the safety and cohesion of Uyghur diaspora communities, but also pose a direct threat to the sovereignty, public safety, and national security of host countries," the organisation stated.

Calling for stronger international cooperation, the WUC urged governments to enhance coordination between counterintelligence services and Uyghur organisations to ensure community protection.

The organisation stated, "Enhanced coordination and institutional support are urgently needed to protect vulnerable communities and ensure that legitimate human rights work can continue free from foreign intimidation and interference."

The organisation also appealed to international human rights bodies to continue monitoring transnational repression and to stand in solidarity with Uyghur communities facing threats abroad. (ANI)

