Business News | US Ambassador to India Meets AMCHAM India; Focus on Taking US-India Trade to USD 500 Billion by 2030

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, on Thursday highlighted a clear goal of taking the US-India trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Gor confirmed on X of his meeting with the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India to advance trade and investment ties.

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"Great discussion with @AmchamIndia Board to advance U.S.-India trade and investment ties. We are focused on a clear goal: taking U.S.-India trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. American companies operating in India are driving U.S. exports, expanding trade, attracting investment, and reinforcing the strength of our partnership," Gor said on X.

Earlier, Gor highlighted the strength of India-US ties upon touching 100 days as the envoy to India.

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In a post on X on Tuesday, he highlighted several achievements between New Delhi and Washington, from advancing a major trade deal, strengthening defence cooperation, to India joining the Pax Silica initiative. He shared a video which showcased key developments from the first 100 days of his tenure here in India.

He recalled his recent visit to Washington, where he met POTUS, VP Vance and Secretary Rubio and expressed great optimism on the future of ties.

"100 days in as U.S. Ambassador to India -- and we've hit the ground running! From advancing a major U.S.-India trade deal, welcoming India into Pax Silica, strengthening defense cooperation, and engaging leaders across government and business -- the momentum is undeniable. I also traveled to Washington to meet with President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary Rubio to deepen this critical partnership. This is just the beginning. The United States and India aren't just talking -- we're delivering results," Gor posted.

Earlier in an interview with DD, Sergio Gor described India as "vitally important to us and an incredible partner," while stating that India-US relations are on an "incredible footing" and indicated several big-ticket announcements on bilateral ties are expected in the coming days and weeks.

He underlined the strength of bilateral ties, stating that the relationship is currently on an "incredible footing."

The envoy also confirmed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India next month, marking his first visit to the country. Gor said preparations are underway for a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India.

"We're looking forward to hosting a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India. This will be the Secretary's first visit to the country, and he is keen to visit not just Delhi but other places as well. India is vitally important to us and an incredible partner. The President also shares a strong relationship with your Prime Minister," Gor told DD News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)