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Agency News Agency News India News | Uttar Pradesh: Roof and Wall of Bank Building Collapse in Agra; None Hurt Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Information was received about 45 minutes to an hour ago that some work was going on in the basement here in Belanganj, and some building is under construction here. So, the adjacent building where Canara Bank was functioning, which was already in a dilapidated condition, suddenly collapsed," an official told ANI.

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The roof and wall of a Canara Bank building collapsed in the Chhata area of Agra on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred amid construction work in adjacent buildings, and authorities are checking the premises for safety.

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There were no immediate reports of injuries in the incident.

Authorities said that the concerned teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

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"Information was received about 45 minutes to an hour ago that some work was going on in the basement here in Belanganj, and some building is under construction here. So, the adjacent building where Canara Bank was functioning, which was already in a dilapidated condition, suddenly collapsed," an official told ANI.

"No information about any casualties has been received yet. Still, as a precaution, we are checking the cameras to see if anyone was inside. The bank has confirmed that all its employees have safely come out. So far, there are no such concerns or information," the official added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)