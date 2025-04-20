Cairo, Apr 19 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels said Saturday the US military launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, and the Houthi-held coastal city of Hodeida, less than two days after a US strike wrecked a Red Sea port and killed more than 70 people.

The Houthis' media office said 13 US airstrikes hit an airport and a port in Hodeida, on the Red Sea. The office also reported US strikes in the capital, Sanaa.

Also Read | JD Vance To Visit India: Hectic Preparations Underway To Welcome US Vice President on April 21 in Jaipur.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US military's Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Embark on Official Visit to US and Peru, Will Showcase India's Economic Dynamism During Foreign Tour.

Thursday's strike hit the port of Ras Isa, also in Hodeida province, killing 74 people and wounding 171 others, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. It was the deadliest strike in the US ongoing bombing campaign on the Iranian-backed rebels.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday said he was “gravely concerned” about the attack on Ras Isa, as well as the Houthis missile and drone attacks on Israel and the shipping routes, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Saturday.

“The secretary-general recalls that international law, including international humanitarian law as applicable, must be respected at all times, and he appeals to all to respect and protect civilians as well as civilian infrastructure,” Dujarric said.

US Central Command declined to answer any questions about possible civilian casualties. It referred to a statement in which it said “this strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen”.

The strikes on Hodeida have been part of a month-long US bombing campaign, which the Trump administration said came about because of the Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route, and on its close ally, Israel.

About 200 people have been killed in the US campaign since March 16, according to the Houthis' health ministry. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)