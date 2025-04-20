Jaipur, April 19: Preparations are in full swing in Jaipur to extend a grand welcome to United States Vice President James David (JD) Vance, who will be visiting India as part of his international tour. Vance is scheduled to arrive in the country on April 21 for a four-day visit. On Friday, Vance landed in Italy with his family and will touch down in India on April 21. After a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, he will travel to Jaipur later that evening.

According to officials, Vice President Vance will stay in Jaipur from April 21 to 24. On April 22, he will visit the historic Amer Palace in the morning, followed by an address at the US-India Business Summit at the Rajasthan International Centre. The summit is expected to witness the participation of top officials from both countries, with Vance set to present his vision for strengthening bilateral trade ties. US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance To Visit India Early Next Week; To Meet PM Narendra Modi.

On April 23, he will travel to Agra aboard a US Air Force aircraft to visit the Taj Mahal. After spending approximately three hours at the monument, he will return to Jaipur the same afternoon and tour the Jaipur City Palace later in the day. He is scheduled to depart for Washington, D.C., at 6.30 a.m. on April 24.

A red-carpet welcome awaits Vice President Vance at Jaipur Airport. The Rajasthan government has mobilized personnel from various departments, and elaborate security arrangements are in place. Temporary road closures are expected based on intelligence inputs, and plainclothes officers from the Rajasthan Police will be deployed alongside Vance’s security detail. A 20-vehicle convoy will support the VVIP’s movements in addition to his official motorcade, and a specially-equipped ambulance with senior doctors will accompany the delegation. PM Narendra Modi Meets US Vice President JD Vance During Paris AI Action Summit (Watch Video).

Emergency medical facilities have been set up at designated hospitals. A traditional Rajasthani welcome has been planned for Vance and his family at Amer Palace on April 22. The family will don Jodhpuri safas and experience the cultural richness of the state through puppet shows, folk dances, traditional attire, and local cuisine. The palace will remain closed to the public during the two-and-a-half-hour visit. Twelve trained guides have been appointed to provide historical insights about Amer and Jaipur, ensuring dignitary interactions are conducted at a suitable distance.

Amer Palace Superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak confirmed that all preparations, including security measures and renovation work, have been completed. Sources said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will receive Vance upon his arrival in Delhi. The meeting with Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for April 21, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jaishankar also expected to attend. The Foreign Minister may also accompany the US Vice President to Amer Palace the following day.

Later on April 22, after the Business Summit, Vance is expected to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagade. Vice President Vance will be accompanied by his wife Usha, their three children -- Ivan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- and senior US administration officials. This visit marks the first by a US Vice President to India in 13 years, the last being Joe Biden’s visit in 2013.

