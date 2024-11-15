Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has launched the "Psychology Dictionary for Scientific Research" Award as part of the Emirati Russian Psychology Dictionary project.

This initiative was previously launched by the organisation in alignment with the strategic partnership between the organisation and Ural Federal University in the Russian Federation. The project aims to promote scientific research and academic studies in psychology.

The award aims to encourage researchers and scientists to continue their pursuit of excellence in this vital field by presenting their pioneering and distinguished research. It also aims to highlight individuals and institutions committed to advancing psychological knowledge, research, support, and the promotion of an inclusive and enlightened community through pioneering research, impactful community initiatives, or transformative educational programmes.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, emphasised that the award represents a remarkable opportunity for scientists and researchers to present their work and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the field of psychology.

He noted that the award is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the academic and scientific community by enhancing a deeper understanding of psychology and developing specialised terminology in both the UAE and Russia.

He explained that the award seeks to honour pioneering research that addresses the complex challenges of translating and adapting psychological concepts between Arabic and Russian. Furthermore, the award acknowledges the vital role of technology in modern research by dedicating a special category for the best use of the "Dictionary GPT" tool--an advanced AI tool trained on dictionary data.

The submissions for the award open today until 15th January 2025, with the winners announced and awards presented in a special ceremony on 15th February the following year.

The dictionary link is https://psychologydictionary.ae/

The award invites a wide range of individuals from the academic community to participate, ensuring diversity in contributions and value in the submitted research.

Eligible participants include undergraduate and graduate students, independent researchers, academics, psychology specialists, academic practitioners, research groups, or collaborative teams.

All scientific works submitted for the award must be in Arabic, Russian, or English and should be original articles and research not published or submitted elsewhere, ensuring the award's credibility and uniqueness.

The award includes several categories: the Award for Outstanding Research in Cross-Cultural Psychology, the Award for Innovative Methodological Contribution, the Award for Best Use of Dictionary GPT Technology, and the Rising Researcher Award.

The first-place winner in each category receives a monetary prize and an official certificate of appreciation, while the second-place winners in each category receive a monetary prize and a certificate of appreciation, acknowledging their high-quality contribution to the field of psychological research.

The third-place winners in each category receive a monetary prize and a certificate of encouragement, recognising their valuable role in presenting meaningful research content. (ANI/WAM)

