Kyiv [Ukraine], March 14 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of manipulating the ceasefire proposal, stating that Moscow is crowding the idea with preconditions designed to delay or derail progress.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Right now, we have all heard from Russia Putin's highly predictable and manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire on the front lines--at this moment he is, in fact, preparing to reject it." He argued that while Ukraine has accepted the US-backed proposal for an unconditional ceasefire on land, at sea, and in the air, Russia continues to create obstacles to avoid a resolution.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Several World Leaders for Their Efforts on Ukraine Ceasefire.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1900287013557002393

Zelenskyy asserted that Putin is reluctant to admit his desire to continue the war and is instead using tactics to complicate negotiations. "Of course, Putin is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war and keep killing Ukrainians. That's why, in Moscow, they are surrounding the ceasefire idea with such preconditions that it either fails or gets dragged out for as long as possible. Putin does this often--he doesn't say 'no' outright, but he drags things out and makes reasonable solutions impossible. We see this as yet another round of Russian manipulation," he said. He stressed that Ukraine is not imposing any conditions that would complicate the process and that only Russia is delaying progress.

Also Read | Jes Staley, Former Barclays CEO, Admits Having 'Consensual' Sex With Jeffrey Epstein's Assistant.

"There was a US proposal for an unconditional ceasefire--in the air, at sea, and on the front lines. We in Ukraine accepted this proposal. We have heard from the American side that there is readiness to organise monitoring and verification. And this is absolutely feasible--with American and European capabilities. And during the ceasefire, to prepare answers to all questions about long-term security and a real, lasting peace, and to put a plan to end the war on the table," Zelenskyy added. He reaffirmed Ukraine's willingness to work swiftly and constructively, emphasising that discussions with US and European representatives had already taken place and that global allies were aware of Ukraine's position.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire, expressing gratitude to world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for their efforts to resolve the conflict. Speaking at a press conference alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin stated that Russia was open to ceasing hostilities but insisted that any halt in fighting must lead to "long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of the crisis." He suggested that Ukraine's willingness to negotiate might have been influenced by US pressure, saying, "On the face of it, the US-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia may look like the Ukrainian side made this decision under pressure from the United States. In fact, I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainian side should have asked the Americans for this decision most emphatically, in view of the situation evolving on the ground."

Zelenskyy, however, dismissed Russia's approach as obstructionist, stating, "We are not setting conditions that complicate the process--Russia is. As we have always said, the only one stalling, the only one being unconstructive, is Russia. They need this war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war day after day." He called for an increase in international pressure on Moscow, emphasising the need for effective sanctions. "Now is the time to increase pressure on him. Sanctions must be applied--ones that will work. We will continue working with our American and European partners and with everyone in the world who wants peace--to force Russia to end this war."

On March 11, Ukraine formally agreed to an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire," which could be extended by mutual agreement and was contingent on Russia's acceptance. The proposal, which was discussed in US-Ukraine peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was welcomed by President Trump, who emphasised the importance of ending the war. "Soldiers of both Russia and Ukraine are being killed in this horrible war," Trump said, expressing hope that Russia would also agree to the ceasefire.

India has also reiterated its support for diplomatic negotiations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that India's stance is not neutral but "on the side of peace." PM Modi emphasised that he had personally engaged with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders and reaffirmed that war could not be resolved on the battlefield. "I have said that 'this is not a time of war' in front of the media when President Putin was with me. Even today, my conviction is that the solutions to war cannot be found on the battlefield, and ultimately, we have to be at the table," he said. PM Modi also welcomed Trump's peace efforts, expressing hope for a swift resolution.

Last year, PM Modi travelled to Russia and Ukraine, meeting with both leaders and reiterating India's willingness to play an active role in peace efforts. During discussions with Zelenskyy, he reaffirmed India's position that a resolution must come through diplomacy and dialogue. The conflict, which has persisted since February 2022, continues to draw international efforts toward de-escalation, but with both sides maintaining deep-seated disagreements, a lasting peace remains uncertain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)