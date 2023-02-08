London, Feb 8 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun his historic address to the UK Parliament during a rare trip outside his country to seek more support.

“I have come here and stand before you on behalf of the brave,” the president said, paying tribute to Ukraine's military.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Wednesday that lawmakers were honored that Zelenskyy had put himself at risk to make the address. (AP)

