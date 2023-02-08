Mumbai, February 8: In an unfortunate incident that took place in United States, a teenager of a high school student died in a hospital during treatment. Police officials said that the deceased identified as Cartier Woods had allegedly suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old died during treatment at Henry Ford Hospital.

According to a report in Fox2 Detroit, Woods allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest while playing a basketball game. After suffering from cardiac arrest, Woods was on life support at Henry Ford Hospital since January 31 where he breathed his last. Woods, a student of Northwestern High School reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the basketball court. UK Shocker: Man Collapses at PureGym in London, Dies 46 Minutes Later After Efforts To Revive Him Fail.

Reportedly, the incident took place during his school's match against Douglass High School. Woods passes away on Monday, February 5. After his death, Woods family had organised a vigil for him which was attended by his friends and family members, who offered prayers for the late teenager.

After Woods collapsed, his coach performed a CPR in order to revive him, however, all efforts failed. Paramedics who rushed to the spot used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on Woods before rushing him to a hospital. "He was very healthy - he loved basketball. He was very amenable, respectful. We're just asking for prayer - we need it," said Cartier's cousin Shantell Woods. Gruesome! Texas Woman Fakes Pregnancy Using Silicone Tummy, Stabs Pregnant Mother Over 100 Times To Steal Her Unborn Child; Awarded Death Sentence.

Woods family decided to take him off life support as his vitals showed no signs of improvement. The Detroit Public Schools Community District also paid condolences to Woods saying that they were heartbroken by his death.

