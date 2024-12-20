Brussels [Belgium], December 19 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday emphasised the importance of global unity in efforts to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, calling for Europe to work closely with partners in the Global South, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

"We must ensure that China, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other Global South partners not only respect Ukraine's territorial integrity but also use their influence on Russia. Europe must engage these countries, as they can push Russia to respect the principle of territorial integrity, aligning with their own interests and bringing peace closer," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

Also Read | Elon Musk May Fund Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party, a Move That Could Shake Up Britain's Politics.

Zelenskyy also noted that US President-elect Donald Trump plans to intensify peace efforts in January and urged Europe to support these initiatives with a united stance.

"In January, President Trump will intensify efforts to end the war. It's up to us whether Europe supports him with a strong, united voice," Zelenskyy said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks With King Charles III; Exchange Greetings on Upcoming Festive Occasions of Christmas and New Year, Reaffirms Commitment To Bolster India-UK Ties.

He further said, "We've made strong progress in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability. Thanks to long-term support agreements, we feel more security for the next year. However, frozen Russian assets must be used more actively to counter aggression."

Notably, Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to hold talks with European partners amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, focusing on Ukraine's EU accession process, priorities of the newly formed European Commission, and use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, during the meeting with the President of the European Commission, @vonderleyen, we discussed the priorities of the newly formed European Commission and Ukraine's accession to the EU. We also addressed the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's needs."

Zelenskyy also welcomed the EU's new EUR18.1 billion macro-financial assistance package, with the first tranche expected in January 2025.

"I am grateful for the new EU macro-financial assistance of EUR18.1 billion as part of the G7 loan, with the first tranche expected in January 2025. We value Ursula von der Leyen's personal efforts to consolidate unity within the EU around our country. A shared position between Ukraine and all other European countries is crucial to bringing a just peace closer," the post added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)