Brussels, Mar 7 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says talks between Ukraine and the US on ending the war will take place in Saudi Arabia next week.

In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay on to hold talks with U.S. officials.

“I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” Zelenskyy said. (AP)

