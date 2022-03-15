Kyiv, Mar 15 (AP) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country realizes that it can't join NATO.

Speaking Tuesday to representatives of the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Zelenskyy said that “we heard for years about the allegedly open doors” of NATO, but “we have already heard that we won't be able to join.”

He added that “it's the truth we must recognise, and I'm glad that our people are starting to realise that and count on themselves and our partners who are helping us.”

The JEF may consist of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Zelenskyy again urged Western allies to provide Ukraine with warplanes. (AP)

