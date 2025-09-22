Quetta [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal and his son, who were kidnapped about a month ago, were executed by their captors, sources reported Geo News on Sunday.

According to sources, the bodies of the dead officer and his son are being retrieved after being shot by kidnappers and thrown in the highlands.

The tragic incident has been strongly condemned by the provincial leadership. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that the assistant commissioner sacrificed his life while performing his duties.

"Those who kill innocent people and disrupt peace will not escape their fate," he declared in a statement, Geo News reported.

Chief Minister Bugti further praised Afzal as a dedicated, hardworking, and capable officer, noting that his sacrifice for the nation would always be remembered. He also extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the officer's grieving family.

Describing the attack as "cowardly and brutal", the chief minister stressed that such actions can never be condemned enough.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Mandokhail also expressed profound sorrow over the killing of the officer and his son, affirming that their sacrifice would not be in vain.

He called on law enforcement agencies to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice, stating, "We share the grief and pain of the bereaved family," the governor said in his statement. (ANI)

