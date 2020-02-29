You Can Now Capture Facebook's 3D Photos with Single-lens Phone

California [USA], Feb 29 (ANI): Facebook's 3D Photos now supports shots taken from single-lens camera smartphones. In an official blog, Facebook announced that its 3D photos feature relied on dual-lens 'portrait mode' to offer immersive pictures. Now, the technology has been improved to deliver 3D structure to photos captured from single, rear-facing camera phones. To bring the capability to Android or iOS devices with standard single-lens cameras, Facebook used machine learning techniques to produce 3D Photos from any standard 2D picture. Apple iPhone 7 or higher, or any mid-range Android device can now try 3D Photos in the Facebook app. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)