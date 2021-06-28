Skoda Auto India will officially launch its 2021 Kushaq compact SUV today in the country. With the launch of Kushaq, Skoda will make its entry into the SUV segment. The upcoming compact SUV will be available with two engine options across three variants. Bookings of Kushaq are open now for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The launch event of Kushaq will commence at 11 am IST via Skoda India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2021 Skoda Superb With Updated Features Launched in India at Rs 31.99 Lakh.

Skoda Kushaq will be made available in three trim and two engine options. The three trim options will include Active, Style and Ambition.

2021 Skoda Kushaq (Photo Credits: Skoda)

The most awaited ŠKODA is almost here. Just one more day to go for the launch, get ready for the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ. If you haven't registered yet, register here: https://t.co/4dFLQw5NOH#SKODA #SKODAIndia #SKODAKUSHAQ #1Daytogo pic.twitter.com/pi6cBhRMRt — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) June 27, 2021

Engine options will include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol that will generate 109bhp of power and 175Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol that will produce 148bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG unit.

On the inside, it will feature 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, front ventilated seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, automatic LED headlamps, cruise control, electric sunroof and wireless charging.

For safety, the upcoming SUV will come with six airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, a rear parking camera, multi-collision braking and hill-hold control. Skoda Kushaq SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Hyundai Creta.

